Apple Releases iOS 12.4, WatchOS 5.3; Walkie-Talkie App Returns on Apple Watch

After discovering a bug that allowed people to listen to other iPhone users without their knowledge, Apple had disabled the Walkie-Talkie feature from all the Apple Watch earlier this month. However, with the release of Watch OS 5.3, and iOS 12.4 today, the Cupertino-based company says it has fixed the bug and restored Walkie-Talkie to the Apple Watch. The latest iOS 12.4 update is likely to be the final iOS 12 update considering the beta versions of iOS 13 have already been made public.

Both, Apple Watch and iPhone updates come with bug fixes. The company’s release notes for both, watchOS 5.3, and iOS 12.4, mention “security fix for the Walkie-Talkie App” to “re-enable” its functionality.

Other than the bug-fixes, the new iOS 12.4 introduces an iPhone migration feature that can transfer data directly from an old iPhone to a new one. Passwords are also included in the data that is transferred between phones. Earlier, passwords were not saved on iCloud backups, with Apple citing security and privacy concerns.

The Apple News app also saw some improvements with the iOS 12.4, with downloaded issues now accessible in the My Magazines section, both online and offline. All publications can now be accessed from the Apple News+, including newspapers, in the catalogue at the top of the News+ feed, and users can now manually clear downloaded magazine issues.