Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 with Bug Fixes, Performance Improvement

Apple has released the fourth update to its iOS 13 operating system for both iPhone and iPad in order to squash some bugs and improve general performance. iOS 13.1.3, follows the iOS 13.1.2 that was released just two weeks ago. The launch of iOS 13 in September has proven to be shaky, with Apple releasing new versions at a swift pace.

Last month, Apple was quick to update iOS 13 to 13.1. Post that we saw iOS 13.1.1 and just days later came iOS 13.1.2. That last update saw some devices reporting failure to ring or vibrate during an incoming call – an issue that has been fixed in the latest update. Also, certain users couldn't pair their Apple Watch with their iPhones, while some users were unable to get notifications the Apple Watch. This also seems to have been fixed.

The latest update is now available to download on compatible iPhones, along with an iPadOS 13.1.3 for suitable iPads. To get the update, go to the Settings on your device; choose General; then choose Software Update. Then click on Download and Install to update your device.

According to Apple's release notes for the software, here’s a full list of the bug fixes in iOS 13.1.3 update:

-- Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

-- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

-- Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

-- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

-- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

-- Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

-- Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch

-- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

-- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

-- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

A separate release note for the iPadOS 13.1.3 update also outlined the following issues fixed on iPads:

-- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

-- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

-- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

-- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

-- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.