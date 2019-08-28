Apple Releases iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Before Official Roll-out of iOS 13

Turns out Apple is not waiting for the release of iOS 13 to start testing its first big update. According to reports, the tech giant has posted an iOS 13.1 developer beta, which is incidentally the first time an iOS release has been used in a development beta before its stable version is made available. Early addition suggests that this is partly about restoring features that were not ready for iOS 13.

Notably, the 13.1 beta restores Automations within Shortcuts while Maps has regained an option to share ETA with friends. With Automations, one can create personal and home automation from the Shortcuts app to have certain actions performed based on specific conditions. Apple has also made some tweaks to its dynamic wallpapers, bringing changes to the overall look and colour of some of them. Previously Dynamic wallpapers were limited to the iPhone X and the models after that, but it seems the beta update brings those to older phones as well.

Furthermore, smaller additions like a new AirPods volume indicator as well as the option of mapping a right mouse button to 3D Touch Functions has been incorporated. HomeKit devices in the Home app have also been updated. While it is not known why Apple is releasing a 13.1 beta so soon, it may want to ensure that the necessary software needed for the upcoming Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and new iPads are in place, instead of waiting until after the iOS 13 launches to start testing.

