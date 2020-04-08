TECH

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
1-MIN READ

Apple Releases iOS 13.4.1 & iPadOS 13.4.1 With FaceTime Bug Fix

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The update addresses an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Apple has released iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 with focus on bug fixes, performance improvements and security enhancements. The update addresses an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier, MacRumors reported on Tuesday.

The update fixes a bug in the settings app that could cause choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen to fail. The update also fixes an issue on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) and 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen.

One can download this update on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 by launching the Settings app and selecting "General" and then tapping on "Software Update". Users with automatic updates enabled will be advised when the update has been downloaded to their device, with a notification.

