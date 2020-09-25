Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, WatchOS 7.0.1 Updates With Minor Bug Fixes

Soon after releasing its latest software for its range of products, Apple is now rolling out the first minor update. The Cupertino-based giant is bringing iOS 14.0.1 to the iPhone, iPadOS 14.0.1 for the iPad, WatchOS 7.0.1 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 14.0.1 for Apple TV. The updates will fix minor bugs in the software and can be installed using the usual update process. While it can be set to run automatically, a manual update can be performed on the iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple typically updates its major updates shortly after releasing for minor changes like performance improvements and bug fixes. This update is also expected to fix the bug that was resetting the default mail and browser settings after a device reboot. With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple had finally given iPhone and iPad users the option to make a third-party email apps like Gmail or Outlook their default mailing app. However, users reported that after restarting their devices, the default mail, as well as the default browser apps used to reset themself to Apple's default Mail app and Safari browser.

Apple had rolled out the latest software on September 16, a day after the company launched its new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and two new iPad models.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 brought some much-awaited features like home screen widgets, picture-in-picture, and more to iPhones and iPads. Click here to read more about what all Apple has changed with its latest softwares.