Apple Releases iOS 14.2.1 Update for iPhone 12 Series, Addresses Issues Reported by Users

Cupertino-based giant Apple has rolled out iOS 14.2.1 today. The new iOS update brings bug fixes for MMS messages, hearing devices Made for iPhone, and lock screen touch responsiveness on the iPhone 12 Mini. The new iOS 14.2.1 is only available for the iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max and older iPhone users will not get this update. The bug fixes included in the latest iOS 14 update have been reported by iPhone 12 users on Apple's Support Forums, with some iPhone 12 Mini users reporting touch issues on the lock screen with a case and screen protector on.

The MMS improvements in iOS 14.2.1 is said to fix the missing messages problem that a large number of iPhone 12 users have reported in the past weeks. Further, the update also resolves problems with Made for iPhone hearing devices paired with iPhone 12 smartphones. Apple says that these issues were causing sound quality problems when listening to audio from an iPhone. Apart from these, iOS 14.2.1 also resolves issues with the touchscreen responsiveness on the lock screen, specially for iPhone 12 Mini users. Users reported the iPhone 12 Mini not registering touch inputs when the phone is in a case and has a screen protector on. Following is the changelog for iOS 14.2.1, as released by Apple:

-Some MMS messages may not be received

-Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

-Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

Again, the iOS 14.2.1 update is only for iPhone 12 series and older iPhone users will not get the update. iPhone 12 series users can update their smartphones by going into Settings > Software Update in order to bring their iPhone 12 device up to date.