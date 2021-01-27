Apple Releases iOS 14.4 With Camera App Tweaks, Fixes Bugs That Were Exploited by Hackers

Apple has released the latest version of iOS and iPadOS (14.4) to the general public today after an initial beta testing phase with developers and beta testers. The update brings a slew of changes to the iPhone operating system including changes to the camera app, certain bug fixes, and support for the new Apple Watch Unity faces. Apple announced the public rollout for iOS 14.4 in a press release that detailed the company's new initiatives for the Black History Month. Apart from iOS 14.4, Apple is also releasing Apple WatchOS 7.3 today.

Apple has improved the camera app in terms of recognising smaller QR codes, and there is also an option to classify Bluetooth device types in Settings. In line with an earlier report, the camera app also notifies when an iPhone is not using a 'genuine Apple camera.' Apart from the camera app, there is also a fix for a keyboard lag, which has been reported by users ever since iOS 14 was rolled out last year.

Changelog for iOS 14.4 update:

-Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

-Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

-Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iOS 14.4 also fixes the following issues:

-Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

-Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

-Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

-The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

-Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

-Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

The iOS 14.4 update is available for users globally via an OTA update in the Settings app. The update is still being rolled out, hence there may be some delay for some users and will be available later in the day.

With iOS 14.4, Apple also security fixes for three vulnerabilities, said to be 'actively exploited' hackers. The technology giant said in its security update pages for iOS and iPadOS 14.4 that the three bugs affecting iPhones and iPads “may have been actively exploited.”

Apple's WatchOS 7.3, on the other hand, comes with the new Unity watch face collection, will bring ECG to new countries, and fix bugss alongside a new Time to Walk feature that was launched yesterday.