Apple Releases iOS 15.0.2 With Several Bug Fixes: Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone Right Now!

Apple has launched its latest iOS 15.0.2 for iPhone and iPad users that comes with some important bug fixes, including the ones specific to Apple’s Find My app. The iOS 15.0.2 update brings a fix for a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack. The security flaw, named CVE-2021-30883 could allow an attacker to exploit the IOMobileFrameBuffer to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and take over a device. Previously, Apple had rolled out iOS 15.0.1 to fix an issue with the Apple Watch unlocking users’ iPhone.

Apart from the IOMobileFrameBuffer flaw, iOS 15.0.2 brings other fixes to the iPhone including a bug where Photos saved to one’s library from Messages was getting deleted after removing the associated thread or message. The issue was reported by a number of iPhone users. The update also fixes an issue where the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe was not connecting to the Find My network.

Furthermore, the iOS 15.0.2 resolves issues where an AirTag was not appearing in the Find My Items tab, and brings a fix for an issue where Apple CarPlay was not able to open audio apps or disconnecting during playback. It also fixes a bug where device restores or updates might fail when using Finer or iTunes for iPhone 13 models.

The update is available for all iPhones including iPhone 6s and above. For iPads, the latest update applies to all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2, and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad Mini 4 and newer devices.

Apple has also launched an update for WatchOS 8. The WatchOS 8.0.1 update brings an issue where software updates on Apple Watches may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users. The update also fixes an issue where accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users.

