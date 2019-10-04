Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15 Golden Master Ahead of Public Launch

Apple released the macOS Catalina 10.15 Golden Master, on October 3, just ahead of its expected public release of October 4. The release of macOS update comes just three days after the unveiling of the tenth macOS Catalina beta and over three months after the new mac operating system update was first released at WWDC. The macOS Catalina 10.15 Golden Master beta is now available for users and is undoubtedly a good sign that Apple is on track to release the latest macOS update to the public on Friday. macOS Catalina comes with a number of changes and new features.

The latest software offers standalone apps for Apple Music, Apple TV as well as Podcasts as Apple retires iTunes. Apple released a feature called Sidecar that allows an iPad to be used as a second Mac display in some different ways. "Find My" is a revamped app that combines Find My Phone and Find My Friends and now will be available on the Mac. An Accessibility-focused feature called Voice Control brings a powerful experience with rich navigation to users with verbal controls through on-device processing. Apart from these, Screen Time is also making a foray to macOS from iOS to help users be more aware of the time they spend on their notebook or desktop.

Meanwhile, Apple's UIKit framework will also be coming to the Mac now officially named Project Catalyst, formerly called Marzipan. This will help developers seamlessly port iPad app to macOS.

macOS Catalina will be compatible with 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Air (2012 and later), MacBook Pro (2012 and later), Mac mini (2012 and later), iMac (2012 and later), iMac Pro, Mac Pro (2013 and later).

