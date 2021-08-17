Apple Releases New iCloud App For Windows That Brings iCloud Keychain Password Manager

Apple has realeased a new version of its iCloud for Windows app. The latest update, that comes as version 12.5 adds a new iCloud Keychain password manager for Windows users. With the new password manager, those Windows users can access their iCloud Keychain passwords and can add, edit, copy and paste, delete, and look up usernames or passwords. Apple in January released an updated version of iCloud for Windows that did hint at a new password app. However, the Cupertino-based giant is implementing the feature now.

The new iCloud password extensions for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome work alongside with the new password manager, letting iCloud passwords be autofilled on a Windows machine, similar to how it works on Safari. Usernames and passwords created by users are automatically added to the Passwords app. The Apple iCloud keychain passwords on Windows are secured in an encrypted database, the company said. The passwords are transferred to the browser extension using an encrypted channel, with passwords not stored in clear text.

iCloud‌ for Windows Passwords is part of ‌iCloud‌ for Windows version 12.5. Users can download the app from the Microsoft Store. The ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app is designed to let Windows users access their ‌iCloud‌ files, photos, emails, and more from Windows devices.

Apple has recently faced a lot of flak around the company’s new policy against child sex abuse. The company had recently said that it will scan iCloud photos of users in order to prevent child sex abuse. The company has faced criticism in terms of the privacy concerns involved with the company’s new policy. The controversy has even moved into Apple’s ranks, with employees debating the move in hundreds of posts on an internal chat channel, a Reuters report said last week.

