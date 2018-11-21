English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Releases Pixar-Like Animated ‘Share Your Gifts’ Holiday ad: Watch Video
The ad shows a dreamy teenager who spends a lot of time on her MacBook creating art, scared to share her work until one night when her dog accidentally opens the window and the sheets fly out reaching people who seem to like her work.
Apple Releases Pixar-Like Animated ‘Share Your Gifts’ Holiday ad: Watch Video (image: Apple)
Loading...
Apple has released an animated short film named "Share Your Gifts" as its advertisement for 2018's holiday season, focusing only on its line of personal computers -- Mac. At Apple's Fall event in October, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the brand wants to make sure that everybody knows that Mac is an important product for the company, The Verge reported on Tuesday.
The ad shows a dreamy teenager who spends a lot of time on her MacBook creating art, scared to share her work until one night when her dog accidentally opens the window and the sheets fly out reaching people who seem to like her work. She eventually realises that sharing feels great and overcomes her fears. The song featured in the ad is an original from a 16-year-old singer Billie Eilish who, like many young musicians, started writing music on a Mac in her bedroom, the report added.
No other Apple device -- iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch -- has been featured in the advertisement.
The ad shows a dreamy teenager who spends a lot of time on her MacBook creating art, scared to share her work until one night when her dog accidentally opens the window and the sheets fly out reaching people who seem to like her work. She eventually realises that sharing feels great and overcomes her fears. The song featured in the ad is an original from a 16-year-old singer Billie Eilish who, like many young musicians, started writing music on a Mac in her bedroom, the report added.
No other Apple device -- iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch -- has been featured in the advertisement.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...