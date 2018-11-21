Apple Releases Pixar-Like Animated ‘Share Your Gifts’ Holiday ad: Watch Video

Apple has released an animated short film named "Share Your Gifts" as its advertisement for 2018's holiday season, focusing only on its line of personal computers -- Mac. At Apple's Fall event in October, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the brand wants to make sure that everybody knows that Mac is an important product for the company, The Verge reported on Tuesday.The ad shows a dreamy teenager who spends a lot of time on her MacBook creating art, scared to share her work until one night when her dog accidentally opens the window and the sheets fly out reaching people who seem to like her work. She eventually realises that sharing feels great and overcomes her fears. The song featured in the ad is an original from a 16-year-old singer Billie Eilish who, like many young musicians, started writing music on a Mac in her bedroom, the report added.No other Apple device -- iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch -- has been featured in the advertisement.