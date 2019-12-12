Apple Releases Updated iOS, iPadOS 13.3 With Multiple Bug Fixes

Apple has released iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates to all its compatible iPhones and iPads, respectively, with a host of bug fixes and improvements. The new software updates come two weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 13.2.3 and more than a month after the launch of iOS 13.2. The iOS and iPadOS 13.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air, and users that may not have received the push notification can access it in the Settings menu.

To access the updates, go to Settings - General - Software Update, as is the general process to check for updates. The iOS 13.3 update includes new parental controls that allow parents to set limits on how kids can use communication apps. Such communication limits let parents control who their children can communicate with, hence enhancing the overall children' privacy with the feature. As of now, the feature is confirmed to cover FaceTime, Phone, Messages, and iCloud Contacts.

The iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates bring support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari. Another change in iOS 13.3 is a new setting that allows users to disable the Memoji and Animoji stickers from always appearing on the emoji keyboard. Alongside the iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates, Apple has also rolled out tvOS 13.3, as well as watchOS 6.1.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.