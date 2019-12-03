Apple Releasing Mini LED MacBook Pro, iPad in 2020: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
The analyst said that Apple will bring its mini LED screen panels to the iPad and MacBook next year which will offer better contrast ratios and conserve power.
Image for Representation
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier said that Apple was working on launching laptops and tablets with mini LED displays sometime either in 2020 or 2021. Kuo has now released a new research note that finally gives details as to when Apple will switch to its new mini-LED technology. According to a report, the analyst has said that the mini LED tech will come to the iPad and MacBook next year. He has said that Apple will incorporate mini LED to a few products (around 4-6), over time. The report also revealed that Kuo has said the switch over will commence with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the third quarter of 2020. The iPad Pro will also feature a more powerful A14X processor.
The new research notes give a more comprehensive timeline for the adoption of the tech in Apple devices, stating that the tech giant will release both the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro sporting mini-LED screens by end of 2020. Additionally, Apple will release an updated model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q4 2020 which should also make use of the mini LED tech. Apple is bent towards adopting mini LED screen panels as they offer a better visual experience with better contrast ratio and dynamic range among other features. Furthermore, the report reveals that mini LED is also thought to sport thinner panels which are better power savers.
