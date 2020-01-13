Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Replacing Faulty Smart Battery Cases for Free: Check if Yours is Eligible

According to Apple's support page, the issue is with the Smart Battery Cases for 2018 iPhones, made between January and October 2019.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple Replacing Faulty Smart Battery Cases for Free: Check if Yours is Eligible
According to Apple's support page, the issue is with the Smart Battery Cases for 2018 iPhones, made between January and October 2019.

Apple has announced a free replacement programme for the Smart Battery Cases made for its 2018 iPhone lineup. The issue seemingly lies with the cases that were manufactured between January and October 2019, only for the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. According to Apple, users who are eligible for the replacement programme will find that their Smart Battery Cases are either not charging, or charging intermittently when plugged into a power source. Furthermore, these charging cases would also either not charge the said iPhones, or charge them intermittently as well.

Apple has not stated any issue with the safety of using the faulty cases. Instead, it seems that the fault lies with the power reception and delivery of the cases, than the batteries on them. If you have been facing such issues with the charging cases that you bought for your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, you can now simply walk into a nearby Apple Store, or an authorised Apple retailer, to get it exchanged for a new case that works fine. The exchange programme is valid across all markets where Apple sold the charging cases, which includes India.

If you fall in the eligible bracket, you should head to an Apple service center or retailer at the earliest. Apple has further clarified that the replacement does not invoke any extended warranty on the product, and the cases will first be inspected by Apple, before being replaced. All the faulty cases will be disposed of by the brand in an environmentally friendly way.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram