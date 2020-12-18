Apple Reportedly Bringing AirPods Pro Lite Without Active Noise Cancellation in 2021

Cupertino-based giant Apple may launch a 'Lite' version of its AirPods Pro that will come without Active Noise Cancellation in the first half of 2021, a recent report has claimed. The report says that a South Korean material supplier is currently developing a system-in-package (SiP) with AirPods' H1 chip. It says that the SiP on the AirPods Pro Lite version will be different in shape than the ones seen on the regular AirPods Pro. The report also says that the supplier will go through Apple's quality review before the end of this year and may begin mass production next year.

According to the report in The Elec, the SiP used for regular AirPod Pro is round shaped like a mouse. It says that the SiP on the Lite version of AirPods Pro will be square shaped instead. Further, the report says that the AirPods Pro Lite will be priced 20 percent cheaper than the AirPods Pro, which come with premium features like Active Noise Cancelling. It also says that Apple initially planned to launch the Lite version of AirPods Pro right after it introduced AirPods Pro in October last year. However, given the success of the AirPods Pro in global markets, the company decided to delay the launch.

Apple expects that the AirPods Pro Lite version will increase the sales for AirPods and Apple's accessories in general, according to the report. Those who like the fit and shape of the AirPods Pro but do not have as much usage for Active Noise Cancelling will be the potential customers for the Lite version.

According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research, sales of wireless earphones increased by 24 percent in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019.

Apple's AirPods Pro was launched in October 2019 and is priced at Rs 24,900 in India. The truly wireless earphones from Apple come with features like wireless charging and Actve Noise Cancellation.