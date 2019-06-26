Apple Reportedly Scraps Quantum Dot Camera Sensor Deal for Upcoming iPhones
The quantum-dot image sensors, built by UK-based Nanoco, are believed to be better and more efficient than traditional silicon diode sensors.
Apple has reportedly scrapped a $22 million contract with British tech firm Nanoco for advanced iPhone camera sensor. Manchester-based Nanoco primarily develops cadmium-free quantum dots for displays. The technology allows camera sensors to gather light more efficiently compared to traditional silicon designs, Apple Insider reported on Tuesday.
Nanoco is now reportedly exploring other potential uses for the technology with different customers, including Apple. According to media reports, Cupertino-based Apple is planning to launch three iPhones in 2019. While Apple's 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones would be 5G-capable, its mid-size 6.1-inch iPhone would not have 5G-capabilities. In addition, Apple's iPhone XR, slated to release in 2019, is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which would be bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR that was launched in 2018.
It is also being speculated that the upcoming iPhone XR 2 is coming with Apple's A13 processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.
