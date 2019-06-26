Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Reportedly Scraps Quantum Dot Camera Sensor Deal for Upcoming iPhones

The quantum-dot image sensors, built by UK-based Nanoco, are believed to be better and more efficient than traditional silicon diode sensors.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Reportedly Scraps Quantum Dot Camera Sensor Deal for Upcoming iPhones
The quantum-dot image sensors, built by UK-based Nanoco, are believed to be better and more efficient than traditional silicon diode sensors.
Loading...

Apple has reportedly scrapped a $22 million contract with British tech firm Nanoco for advanced iPhone camera sensor. Manchester-based Nanoco primarily develops cadmium-free quantum dots for displays. The technology allows camera sensors to gather light more efficiently compared to traditional silicon designs, Apple Insider reported on Tuesday.

Nanoco is now reportedly exploring other potential uses for the technology with different customers, including Apple. According to media reports, Cupertino-based Apple is planning to launch three iPhones in 2019. While Apple's 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones would be 5G-capable, its mid-size 6.1-inch iPhone would not have 5G-capabilities. In addition, Apple's iPhone XR, slated to release in 2019, is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which would be bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR that was launched in 2018.

It is also being speculated that the upcoming iPhone XR 2 is coming with Apple's A13 processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram