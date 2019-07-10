Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Reportedly to Launch Four iPhones in 2020 with OLED Screens

The new line-up of the four iPhones would help the company sell 195 million units in 2020, up from an estimated 180 million in 2019, the report quoted a J.P. Morgan Chase note as saying.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
Apple Reportedly to Launch Four iPhones in 2020 with OLED Screens
Representative Image.
Apple is expected to launch four iPhones with significant specifications in 2020, a report has said. The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three iPhones with OLED screens, with display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. The devices will also have 5G connectivity and advanced 3D sensing camera technology, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.The fourth iPhone is expected to feature an iPhone 8-like design and come without 5G connectivity or OLED panel, the report said.

The new line-up would help the company sell 195 million units in 2020, up from an estimated 180 million in 2019, the report quoted a J.P. Morgan Chase note as saying.

Apple will also have its own 5G modem ready by 2022-23 which should reduce the iPhone-maker's dependence on Qualcomm, it added.

It is also being speculated that the upcoming iPhone XR 2 is coming with Apple's A13 processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

Meanwhile, according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up. The front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP, a triple-camera set-up would be installed in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, along with a new super-wide 12MP lens.

