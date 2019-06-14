Apple Reportedly Working on New MacBooks Suggest EEC Registration
According to the new listings, Apple on Thursday registered seven unreleased Mac models including A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251.
After refreshing its MacBook Pro lineup earlier this month, Apple appears to be readying the launch of new "portable" computers, according to registration of new Mac models in the Eurasian Economic Commission uncovered by MacRumors.
Registration in the Eurasian Economic Commission generally precede the release of new Apple products.
In the past, release of several Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models followed such registrations, MacRumors reported.
As they are described as "portable" computers, the new models appear to be notebooks, added the report.
Apple earlier this month updated its MacBook Pro with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to the computer and making it the fastest Mac ever.
This was the first time the iPhone-maker added eight cores to MacBook Pros to allow the devices to perform twice faster than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 percent better than a 6-core MacBook Pro.
