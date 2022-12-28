Apple Reportedly Working on the Next-Gen iPad Mini, Could Launch by the End of 2023

Apple is currently developing the next-generation of the iPad mini. It is expected that this updated version of the smallest iPad could be released at some point towards the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new version of the iPad mini, featuring an upgraded processor as the main selling point, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Given the speculated launch period, Apple could ship the new updated iPad mini with a new M-series processor or the A17 Bionic chipset that will first debut with the iPhone 15 series in September 2023.

Ming-Chi Kuo also squashed the rumors about the potential foldable iPad. He said, “I think it’s unlikely Apple will replace the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025, which may be contrary to what some media previously predicted.” He added, “It’s because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable.”

Additionally, it is also rumored that Apple has decided to either cancel or postpone the mass production of the rumored iPhone SE 4, which was expected to take place in 2024.

