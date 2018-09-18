Apple Responds to Movies Disappearing From iTunes Library

Apple has responded to a tweet by a user who complained about the disappearance of purchased movies from the iTunes library. The tweet by Anders G da Silva -- who recently relocated from Australia to Canada -- said three movies he had purchased from iTunes had been removed from his account and he was unable to play or re-download them, Apple Insider reported on Sunday."After reviewing the case I have noticed that the content provider has removed these movies from the Canadian Store. Hence these movies are not available in the Canada iTunes Store at this time," a Senior Advisor from Customer Care Support at iTunes Store tweeted in reply to da Silva. Apple Support acknowledged that the movies were gone and attempted to rectify the issue by providing rental credits to rent a movie priced up to $5.99, far off the value of the missing films, the report added."If you change your country setting, some movies may not be available to re-download from the movie store if the version you purchased isn't also available in the new country. If needed, you can change your country setting back to your prior country to re-download those movies," a CNET report quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying. "Apple is constantly working with content providers to expand the iTunes Store catalogue and to make more items available in more countries," said Apple Support.