English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Responds to Movies Disappearing From iTunes Library
Apple Support acknowledged that the movies were gone and attempted to rectify the issue by providing rental credits to rent a movie priced up to $5.99, far off the value of the missing films.
Apple Responds to Movies Disappearing From iTunes Library
Loading...
Apple has responded to a tweet by a user who complained about the disappearance of purchased movies from the iTunes library. The tweet by Anders G da Silva -- who recently relocated from Australia to Canada -- said three movies he had purchased from iTunes had been removed from his account and he was unable to play or re-download them, Apple Insider reported on Sunday.
"After reviewing the case I have noticed that the content provider has removed these movies from the Canadian Store. Hence these movies are not available in the Canada iTunes Store at this time," a Senior Advisor from Customer Care Support at iTunes Store tweeted in reply to da Silva. Apple Support acknowledged that the movies were gone and attempted to rectify the issue by providing rental credits to rent a movie priced up to $5.99, far off the value of the missing films, the report added.
"If you change your country setting, some movies may not be available to re-download from the movie store if the version you purchased isn't also available in the new country. If needed, you can change your country setting back to your prior country to re-download those movies," a CNET report quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying. "Apple is constantly working with content providers to expand the iTunes Store catalogue and to make more items available in more countries," said Apple Support.
"After reviewing the case I have noticed that the content provider has removed these movies from the Canadian Store. Hence these movies are not available in the Canada iTunes Store at this time," a Senior Advisor from Customer Care Support at iTunes Store tweeted in reply to da Silva. Apple Support acknowledged that the movies were gone and attempted to rectify the issue by providing rental credits to rent a movie priced up to $5.99, far off the value of the missing films, the report added.
"If you change your country setting, some movies may not be available to re-download from the movie store if the version you purchased isn't also available in the new country. If needed, you can change your country setting back to your prior country to re-download those movies," a CNET report quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying. "Apple is constantly working with content providers to expand the iTunes Store catalogue and to make more items available in more countries," said Apple Support.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...