English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Restricts Third-Party Repair Chances on New Mac Devices
Since Apple's diagnostic suite is only limited to internal use by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, independent repair shops without Apple certification may not be able to repair certain parts on the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro.
Apple Restricts Third-Party Repair Chances on New Mac Devices (Reuters)
Loading...
Apple has blocked possibilities of third-party repairs on the 2018 models of MacBook Pros and iMac Pros by making it compulsory for the devices to pass Apple diagnostics for certain repairs to be completed, the media reported. The result of not running the Apple diagnostics on these devices would result in an inoperative system and an incomplete repair according to an internal document from Apple to service providers, MacRumors reported on Thursday.
The requirement applies to repairs involving the display, logic board, Touch ID, keyboard, battery, trackpad, and speakers on 2018 MacBook Pro and for iMac Pro it applies on logic board and flash storage repairs only. Since Apple's diagnostic suite is only limited to internal use by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, independent repair shops without Apple certification may not be able to repair certain parts on the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro.
This requirement is a result of the "T2 chip" that is used in these devices, which integrates the system management controller, image signal processor, audio controller, and solid-state drive (SSD) controller. It also features a "Secure Enclave" co-processor for secure boot, encrypted storage and authenticating Touch ID, the report added.
Apple has not yet commented on the subject.
The requirement applies to repairs involving the display, logic board, Touch ID, keyboard, battery, trackpad, and speakers on 2018 MacBook Pro and for iMac Pro it applies on logic board and flash storage repairs only. Since Apple's diagnostic suite is only limited to internal use by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, independent repair shops without Apple certification may not be able to repair certain parts on the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro.
This requirement is a result of the "T2 chip" that is used in these devices, which integrates the system management controller, image signal processor, audio controller, and solid-state drive (SSD) controller. It also features a "Secure Enclave" co-processor for secure boot, encrypted storage and authenticating Touch ID, the report added.
Apple has not yet commented on the subject.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- ISL 2018/19: Pranjal Bhumij's Late Strike Helps Mumbai City Hold Kerala Blasters
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...