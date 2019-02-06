English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Will Leave The Company in April, Amidst iPhone Sales Slowdown

Apple has named human resources chief Deirdre O’Brien as senior vice president of “Retail + People” to replace Ahrendts.

Reuters

Updated:February 6, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Will Leave The Company in April, Amidst iPhone Sales Slowdown
Apple has named human resources chief Deirdre O’Brien as senior vice president of “Retail + People” to replace Ahrendts.
Loading...
Apple Inc has confirmed that retail chief Angela Ahrendts will leave the company in April after five years on the job, the third departure of a retail head brought in from outside the company. The tech giant, which is known for its long-serving top executives, did not give a reason for the departure. It comes as Apple tries to reverse a slide in sales of its iPhones. Ahrendts, who is among Apple’s highest-paid executives, came to the company in 2014 after being chief executive of fashion retailer Burberry Group Plc .

Apple named human resources chief Deirdre O’Brien as senior vice president of “Retail + People” to replace Ahrendts. O’Brien has worked at Apple for more than 30 years.

During her tenure, the company redesigned its retail stores with an emphasis on Apple’s appeal as a luxury brand and opened locations in pricy districts such as a glass-walled store on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue last autumn. Ahrendts undertook some controversial moves, such as removing the formal Apple “Genius Bar” for technical service from stores and setting up more casual service centres instead. The introduction of a “Genius Grove” of potted plants at Apple’s flagship San Francisco location generated some complaints about customer service.

She also cut the number of outside companies selling accessories such as phone cases in Apple’s stores, dedicating the space to Apple’s own, generally more expensive, accessories.

Apple has long leaned on outsiders for help running its stores since former CEO Steve Jobs tapped Ron Johnson in 2000 to build Apple’s retail operations. By the time of his departure a decade later, Apple had a string of stores that were the envy of the shopping industry, generating sales per square foot that rivalled luxury jewellers.

Apple briefly tapped British retail executive John Browett to run its stores before hiring Ahrendts. In her five years in the post, she presided over only modest growth in the number of locations, expanding from 437 stores in Apple’s fiscal 2014 to slightly more than 500 today, but she renovated many older locations.

Ahrendts made $26.6 million in Apple’s fiscal 2018, more than Apple CEO Tim Cook but on par with the compensation of other senior executives. Her tenure was relatively short compared to executives such as services chief Eddy Cue, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams or marketing chief Phil Schiller, each of whom has worked at Apple more than 20 years.

Last month, Apple disclosed the first-ever decline in holiday season sales of the iPhone since the device’s introduction more than a decade ago. It also warned investors that sales for the current quarter were likely to be lower than Wall Street expected.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram