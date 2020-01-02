Apple Retains Top Spot in True Wireless Stereo Category: Canalys Report
Canalys data showed that for Q3 2019 TWS was the fastest and largest growing category among all smart personal audio devices.
Image for Representation
Having captured nearly 43 percent of the market, Apple remains the leader in the true wireless stereo (TWS) category, as per data from the Singapore-based research firm Canalys. The research firm puts wireless headphones and wireless earphones along with true wireless stereo in the segment of smart personal audio devices. The data for the third quarter of 2019 shows that among all smart personal audio devices, TWS is the fastest and largest growing category.
The shipment of smart personal audio devices witnessed a growth of 53 percent in the third quarter, totaling 96.7 million units. According to Canalys, the shipment of smart personal audio devices is expected to reach 100 million units in the fourth quarter. Apart from this, the research firm pegs the number for the entire year at 350 million shipments.
Besides, the data from the firm revealed that for every 100 smartphones transported in the third quarter, 27 smart personal audio devices and 13 wearable bands were shipped. Nicole Peng, VP of Mobility at Canalys, said that with the increasing importance of the streaming content and rising interest of users in short videos, the mobile users’ audio consumption has seen profound changes.
“These changes will accelerate in the next five years while technology advancements like machine learning and smart assistants will bring more radical innovations in areas such as audio content discovery and ambient computing,” Peng added. With the shipment of a whopping 18.2 million units, Apple tops the list of companies in the true wireless segment, followed by Xiaomi and Samsung.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- Kiss Your Lover at Midnight, Don't Eat Lobster: How New Years Superstitions Came into Being
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users