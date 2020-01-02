Apple Retains Top Spot in True Wireless Stereo Category: Canalys Report

Having captured nearly 43 percent of the market, Apple remains the leader in the true wireless stereo (TWS) category, as per data from the Singapore-based research firm Canalys. The research firm puts wireless headphones and wireless earphones along with true wireless stereo in the segment of smart personal audio devices. The data for the third quarter of 2019 shows that among all smart personal audio devices, TWS is the fastest and largest growing category.

The shipment of smart personal audio devices witnessed a growth of 53 percent in the third quarter, totaling 96.7 million units. According to Canalys, the shipment of smart personal audio devices is expected to reach 100 million units in the fourth quarter. Apart from this, the research firm pegs the number for the entire year at 350 million shipments.

Besides, the data from the firm revealed that for every 100 smartphones transported in the third quarter, 27 smart personal audio devices and 13 wearable bands were shipped. Nicole Peng, VP of Mobility at Canalys, said that with the increasing importance of the streaming content and rising interest of users in short videos, the mobile users’ audio consumption has seen profound changes.

“These changes will accelerate in the next five years while technology advancements like machine learning and smart assistants will bring more radical innovations in areas such as audio content discovery and ambient computing,” Peng added. With the shipment of a whopping 18.2 million units, Apple tops the list of companies in the true wireless segment, followed by Xiaomi and Samsung.

