Apple Reveals Best Apps and Games on App Store for 2021: These Are the Winners

Apple has announced the 2021 App Store Award winners that are recognising the 15 best apps and games that helped users tap into “personal passions, discover creative outlets, and connect with new people and experiences." Last year, the company was looking at apps that helped users increase productivity and well-being from home amid the pandemic. This year, Apple says the top trend of 2021 is “connection." Apple announced App Store winners just days after Google named the best app on Google Play for 2021.

Speaking over the development, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year."

Here are the 2021 App Store Award winners:

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: “League of Legends: Wild Rift," from Riot Games.

iPad Game of the Year: “MARVEL Future Revolution," from Netmarble Corporation.

Mac Game of the Year: “Myst," from Cyan.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Space Marshals 3," from Pixelbite.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Fantasian," from Mistwalker.

As mentioned, Apple’s App Store theme was connection and the company has also listed some apps that underlined the theme socially, personally, and professionally. The company named Among Us by Innersloth, Bumble, Canva Editor, Peanut, and EatOkra as winners.

