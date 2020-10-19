Apple Reveals How Much It Will Cost to Get iPhone 12 Models' Screen Repaired

Apple, on its US website, has revealed how much it would cost a user to get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models repaired in case of screen damage. Although the screen repair cost remains high, the prices are mainly unchanged when compared to the iPhone 11 models' repair cost despite the addition of new ceramic-hardened glass on the iPhone 12 smartphones. According to the prices listed on the Apple website, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's screen repair would cost $279 (approx Rs. 20,000) which is the same as iPhone 11 Pro. The repair costs for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models will perhaps get listed closer to their availability.

The Apple website also lists the repair cost for other iPhone models such as iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max at $329 (approx Rs. 24,000). Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR's repair cost is set at $199 (approx Rs. 14,500) while iPhone XS and iPhone X are the same as iPhone 12 models. As observed, the vanilla iPhone 12 repair cost is greater than the vanilla iPhone 11 likely due to the presence of OLED display on the new smartphone. It is important to note that all the prices above are out-of-warranty screen repair costs, and users can purchase the Apple Care+ subscription (that itself is a costly deal) to reduce the overall repair costs. The website also mentions "other iPhone repairs" costs such as liquid damage at $449 (approx Rs. 33,000) for the iPhone 12 and $549 (approx Rs. 41,000) for the 12 Pro.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be up for pre-order starting October 23 and will become available on October 30. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max's pre-booking will commence November 6 and customers will be able to purchase them starting on November 13.