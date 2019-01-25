Apple Rolls-Out iOS 12.1.3 Update for iPhone, iPad Pro, iPod and HomePod

It is time to update your Apple devices again as the company has released a new update. iOS 12.1.3 software update is rolling out to all compatible devices including iPhones, iPad Pro and HomePod smart speaker.The new update is more of a security patch as it doesn’t bring any prominent features. It is said to offer a bunch of bug fixes for various products. The company has also released watchOS 5.1.3 which also comes with some bug fixes.The official changelog suggests that the update fixes a bug that was impacting scrolling through photos in the Messages Details view. The update should also address the striped artefacts to photos after being shared from the Share Sheet. It also brings a fix for an issue that caused some CarPlay systems to disconnect from the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone XR iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.The iOS 12.1.3 update also fixes the audio distortion issue on the new iPad Pro 2018 as well as some fixes around Apple’s HomePod smart speaker to address random restarts and a fix for a bug that was causing Siri to stop listening to your commands.To download the latest version head over to Settings - General - Software Update and follow the process to update your device. We advise you to to do a quick backup of your device and use a Wi-Fi connection to download the over-the-air update.To update your Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on your iOS device and then go to General - Software Update.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.