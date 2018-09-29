English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Rolls Out Minor WatchOS Update
"WatchOS 5.0.1 is a minor update which addresses an issue that caused a 'small number of users' to see increased exercise minutes, fixing a bug that caused some users not to receive stand credit and also solves a charging problem.
Apple Rolls Out Minor WatchOS Update (photo for representation , image News18)
Loading...
Apple has released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 that fixes the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users have been facing. "WatchOS 5.0.1 is a minor update which addresses an issue that caused a 'small number of users' to see increased exercise minutes, fixing a bug that caused some users not to receive stand credit and also solves a charging problem of the Apple Watch," MacRumors reported late on Thursday.
This is WatchOS 5's first update that came just 10 days after Apple rolled out the updated operating system with features like activity competitions, "Walkie-Talkie" mode with real-time push-to-talk communication, support for Siri shortcuts and new watch faces, among others.
The update is available over-the-air (OTA) for all users.
This is WatchOS 5's first update that came just 10 days after Apple rolled out the updated operating system with features like activity competitions, "Walkie-Talkie" mode with real-time push-to-talk communication, support for Siri shortcuts and new watch faces, among others.
The update is available over-the-air (OTA) for all users.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Are Frustrated But Not a One-man Team, Says Lionel Messi
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- Facebook Security Breach: Is Your Account Safe and Other Key Questions Answered
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...