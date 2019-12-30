Apple Rumoured to Launch New Gaming Grade Mac in 2020 With Focus on eSports

Be it wearables or smartphones, US-based tech giant Apple has been ruling the markets with its products. The company is now reportedly focusing to introduce a new high-end Mac designed for gaming and has been secretly working on it. A news website published a report last week, shifting everyone’s focus on a new rumour about Apple’s gaming Mac. It is being said that Apple is planning to launch an e-sports-centric PC at WWDC 2020. The high-end gaming Mac is expected to be priced at $5,000 (approx Rs 3.56 lacs). Interestingly, this will be the first time when Apple will try its luck in the field of e-sports gaming.

There is no official confirmation on what kind of gaming PC Apple is working on, a notebook or an all-in-one. But it is expected to be announced at Apple's WWDC next June. We know that Apple's Mac range is mostly designed for professional use, and while some products are powerful enough to handle less demanding games, the Mac has never specifically focused on gaming. If the rumours turn out to be true, then it will be the first ever Apple Mac product made for gaming. It makes sense if Apple does launch a gaming PC considering the popularity of esports in the past few years.

It is also notable that not all games, especially the popular esports titles, can run on Mac unless Apple announces something special next year. It was only this year that Apple showed interest in the gaming industry with the launch of Apple Arcade, which currently offers access to a library of exclusive gaming titles for Rs 99 per month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.