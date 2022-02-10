Apple Said to Be Developing New Operating System for Its Mixed Reality Headsets

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its AR/VR headset sometime in late 2022 or 2023 and now a new references to “realityOS", the AR/VR operating system that may run the headset have been found in App Store upload logs. The AR/VR headset is expected to run a new operating system, previously referred to as “rOS", which stands for Reality Operating System, reports MacRumors.

The upcoming headset would likely not be aimed at consumers, but instead be geared towards developers and business customers. It may feature at least 15 camera modules, feature eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000. The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

Apple is also reportedly testing the ability to use these cameras to track hand movements, and include software features like a virtual keyboard. The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

