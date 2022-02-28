Apple Said to be Working on Foldable iPad/MacBook Hybrid With 20-inch Screen

Apple is reportedly working on a new “20-inch foldable" display that could be a hybrid of MacBook and iPad. According to notable Apple news tracker and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is exploring the possibility of the device that could launch in 2026. The same development had been shared by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young who claimed the screen could function as a monitor with an external keyboard. However, Ross had indicated its launch in 2025. Readers must note that the 20-inch foldable could be a prototype, and Apple may never launch the device for regular customers.

ALSO READ: Apple Could Start Selling This iPhone For Under Rs 20,000 Very Soon

In his latest PowerOn newsletter on Bloomberg, Gurman writes, “I’m told Apple has indeed been exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would take the second approach. It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base. The device has been in development for the past couple of years, but will it see the light of day?".

Advertisement

Previously, Lenovo had released the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold that offers similar mechanics. Not only does the PC serve as a tablet/full monitor, but it can also bend, and the lower half of the screen can function as a keyboard. As expected, such technologies do not come cheap, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold costs Rs 2,43,198 in India. The Apple foldable device may serve the same purpose; however, a 20-inch screen is almost unrealistic to function as a tablet. Not only that, a screen that big won’t also fit in your regular backpack. The foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid’s launch could coincide with Apple Car and AR Glasses’ debut.

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

The newsletter also reiterates the launch of the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 on March 8. The same event could see the launch of a MacBook with an M2 chipset and iPad Air 2022. The iPhone SE 3’s price has been tipped again, and it could be the cheapest iPhone to date. Readers can find more details here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.