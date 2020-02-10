Take the pledge to vote

Apple Said to Replace Intel Processors With AMD on Future Mac Devices

The reports of the switch to AMD came to the fore after Apple witnessed a decline in Mac sales due to Intel’s chip shortages.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
Apple could replace Intel processors with AMD in its future MacBook and other Mac devices according to a report. The rumours surfaced after the code for macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta showed references to AMD’s APUs, TechRadar reported quoting a tipster. As per the @_rogame, the codes do not directly contain references to AMD but its Accelerated Processing Unit (APU), which is a combination of both CPU and GPU. Apple uses AMD graphics in select MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models, but it relies on Intel processors for all the MacBook laptops and PC devices.

If references to AMD’s APU are anything to go by, it can be assumed that Apple’s rumoured gaming laptop will be powered by APUs instead of Intel processors. There is no surety if Apple’s future laptops will feature AMD chips in the future, though the tech giant is probably testing it. The reports of the switch to AMD came to the fore after Apple witnessed a decline in Mac sales due to Intel’s chip shortages, reported TechRadar. Intel’s 14nm (nanometer) and 10nm processor chips have faced supply issues since September 2018. The semiconductor chipmaker’s next-generation 10nm chips got delayed due to manufacturing problems faced by 14nm CPU.  

