1-min read

Apple, Samsung, Fitbit Lead the Smartwatch Market, Fossil Faces Major Crunch

As Apple leads the smartwatch market, Google's biggest vendor for Wear OS seems to be losing its grip.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Apple, Samsung, Fitbit Lead the Smartwatch Market, Fossil Faces Major Crunch
As Apple leads the smartwatch market, Google's biggest vendor for Wear OS seems to be losing its grip.
The smartwatch market continues to float with Apple leading the pack yet again. While there was no dramatic change in the year on year market share, companies like Samsung, Huawei, and Fitbit did considerably well.

According to Counterpoint Research, one out of every three smartwatches is an Apple Watch. If we look at the sales from Q1 of 2018 to Q1 of 2019, Apple managed a jump from 35.5 percent to 35.8 percent, which is a small number, but considering the poor sales of the iPhone in the same timeframe, this is not bad at all.

Samsung and Huawei both saw a healthy jump in 2018. Samsung went from 7.2 percent to 11.1 percent in Q1 of 2019. Huawei also made a jump and according to the Counterpoint, it is all thanks to the Huawei Watch GT. “Huawei’s market share jumped to 3 percent in Q1 2019 due to good traction for its latest Huawei Watch GT. The striking design, affordability, leveraging the growing ‘Huawei’ brand mindshare, and the smartphone user base is driving demand.”

Samsung has been offering really solid products and the recently launched Galaxy Watch has proved that the platform might lack apps, but it offers a wholesome experience.

counterpoint_smartwatch_shipments_q1_2019

Even Fitbit saw an improvement as it jumped from 3.7 percent to 5.5 percent as it brought down its entry-level pricing for its products.

The biggest disappointment however was the fall of Fossil, which is currently the biggest Wear OS smartwatch maker. It dropped from 3.2 percent market share in 2018 to a just 2.5 percent in Q1 of 2019. This is probably due to the fact that Google hasn’t been able to stronghold the smartwatch platform. Having said that, the past one year we have seen certain improvements in Wear OS and recently Google announced a new widgets feature called Tiles.
