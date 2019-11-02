Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Seeks Tariff Relaxation From US Government on iPhone Parts, AirPods, Apple Watch

Apple’s wearables and accessories business brought in $24.5 billion in its fiscal 2019 ended in September, or about 9.4 percent of Apple’s revenue.

Reuters

Updated:November 2, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Apple logo shines in front of an auditorium ahead of its 2018 annual hardware event. (Photo: News18.com)
Apple’s wearables and accessories business brought in $24.5 billion in its fiscal 2019 ended in September, or about 9.4 percent of Apple’s revenue.

Apple Inc asked the Trump administration to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iPhone components and other consumer products, according to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office. The company on Thursday sought tariff exclusions from 11 products, including HomePod speakers, iMac computers, parts for use in repairing iPhones, iPhone smart battery cases, AirPods and others. The public has until November 14 to submit comments on the requests.

Apple told the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office the products were consumer electronic devices and “not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs.” The exclusions seek relief from 15 percent tariffs that took effect on September 1. FitBit Inc asked the administration to waive tariffs on its fitness trackers. The company told the administration “the vast majority of global production capacity for wrist-wearable communications devices is in China.” The company added that “while Fitbit is aware of facilities currently producing such devices in Taiwan and South Korea, these facilities are fully owned by, or otherwise contracted to, Fitbit competitors that use them for their own branded production, rendering them unavailable to Fitbit.” Alphabet Inc announced Friday it has reached a deal to acquire Fitbit.

Apple submitted the requests on the first day the Trump administration began accepting them. An Apple spokesman did not immediately comment. Apple’s wearables and accessories business - which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod - brought in $24.5 billion in its fiscal 2019 ended in September, or about 9.4 percent of Apple’s revenue. Sales in the segment were up 41% versus the prior year, and the devices have become an important driver of Apple’s business as iPhone sales declined for the past four straight quarters. Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Wednesday on the company’s earnings call the company is paying “some tariffs today, as you know, some that went into effect pre-September and some others that went into effect in September. So we are paying some.” Christie’s Inc has asked the administration waive tariffs on Chinese sculptures, statues, paintings, antique furniture and silverware and other collectible items. Sea Eagle Boats Inc submitted requests to waive tariffs on inflatable stand up paddleboards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram