Cupertino-based giant Apple has launched its Self Service Repair program that allows Apple users to buy genuine Apple device parts and tools to fix their smartphones. According to Apple’s Self Service Repair program, users can either opt to repair their Apple products themselves or give it to a local technician to repair. Apple has so far prohibited anyone apart from company-authorised technicians from repairing its devices.

Now, not all Apple products are a part of this Apple Self Service Repair program. Only iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series and Mac computers with Apple’s M1 chipset are eligible for the self repair program. Apple has not mentioned any iPads as part of the programme as of now. Apple will launch an online store for its self-service repairs early next year. The company says that the website will have more than 200 individual parts and tools for making the common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices. The initial phase of the programme will focus on the commonly service modules like the display, battery, and camera. Additional repairs will be available later in 2022.

Users will also be able to take these original parts that they buy from Apple to someone else to repair.

The repair programme will begin with the United States early next year. Apple has said that it will expand the programme to more countries throughout 2022, meaning that the Apple Self Service Repair programme could make it to India later in 2022.

Apple has long been a target for right-to-repair advocates because of its practice of locking down its software so that parts are encoded to a specific device. Some attempted repairs — such as replacing a broken original screen with one made by a third party — have left phones unusable. There are limits to the changes that Apple is making but it’s still being considered a big milestone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.