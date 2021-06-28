Apple Sends Notice To Chinese Tipster Over iPhone Leaks, He Says Won't Post About Upcoming Devices

Leaks and rumours are the part and parcel of consumer tech. Every now and then there is a leak about the upcoming iPhone or the next Samsung foldable smartphone, or the next Google Pixel - it is a daily thing with tech reporting. Now, while leaks are a big part of reporting on consumer technology, they are an equally big headache for manufacturers, who are always trying to keep people from finding out what they’re working on or what they have in store. However, the efforts have had close to zero impact. Cupertino-based giant Apple has taken its approach a little further as the company has sent a notice to a Chinese tipster who goes by the name “Kang."

The leaker last week posted a notice he received on Apple on Chinese social media site Weibo. ‘Kang’ is a noted tipster as the tipster holds the number one spot in AppleTrack, a website that compares the reliability of the information various leakers share. Kang said that the letter from a law firm claimed that his actions could share information with Apple’s competitors, or mislead customers about devices that aren’t coming. The legal notice also included screenshots of his Weibo page, showing posts beyond the leaks, like the posts where he talks about problems he has had with Apple products. Kang had posted about all the four iPhone 12 models before the launch, revealing the prices, colours, and the planned release dates.

Kang claims that he never signed an NDA, published any undisclosed pictures or profited from his information. He, however, said that he won’t post ‘riddles’ or ‘dreams’ about upcoming devices, so the notice may have had Apple’s intended effect.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here