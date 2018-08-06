English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store

Apple's upcoming store is supposed to be a one-of-a-kind Apple outlet, much different from its usual glass-covered stores.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
Apple Tower Theatre as planned. (Image: Apple)
Apple is set to overhaul the iconic Tower Theatre in Los Angeles into a grand Apple Store and has now shared detailed plans about the entire makeover. The Cupertino tech giant has recently released interesting details about how it plans to turn the LA-based theatre into "one of the world's most prominent Apple retail locations". This includes changing the interior of the building into a retail space and an interactive community area.

Apple has shared a rendering of the transformed Tower Theatre. Once finished, the new Apple store will preserve the Renaissance Revival style of the building's interiors, which, in the first place, imitated the Paris Opera House. Apple will also be retaining the original theatre elements like murals, decorations, the leaded-glass window over the entrance and more, for which the company is using the original blueprints as well as photographs of the Tower Theatre.

Apple is being backed for its efforts to renovate the space by the building's owners and the city council because of the constantly deteriorating condition of the Tower Theatre and the space around it.

As per the LA Times report, BJ Siegel, senior director of retail design at Apple mentioned why Apple was inspired by the Tower Theatre's history: "All of that cool technology inspires us because we are a technology company and we are bringing new technology to the place." The technology being talked about here also includes the fact that the Towqer Theatre was also the first building in the Los Angeles that was air-conditioned.

Apple is looking to file plans with the city council this week in order to gain approval for its planned renovation of the Tower Theatre.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
