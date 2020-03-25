Apple Shuts Production of iPhone in India Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Apple is reportedly suspending iPhone production in India up until April 14. The decision comes after PM Narender Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday evening. This essentially means that Foxconn and Wistron, manufacturers for iPhones in the country, are shutting down their production facilities to comply with orders.

While Foxconn has confirmed to suspend its operations until April 14, a representative from Wistron has also confirmed the shutdown without giving any broad details. Now since Foxconn or Wistron haven’t provided any information as to what all devices will be impacted, it is assumed only the older iPhone models will be affected which include the iPhone XR and iPhone SE among others.

The two manufacturers not only produce smartphones for Apple, but also for the number smartphone seller in the country, Xiaomi. As of now there hasn’t been any information from the company regarding the production shutdown. Various other smartphone makers are also said to be impacted due to the Coronavirus nationwide lockdown including the likes of the Vivo, Oppo and Realme.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has also restricted smartphone companies to restrict their launches to online-only events. But the recent nationwide lockdown is definitely going to have a big impact on inventory and production.