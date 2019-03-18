Apple Silently Updates iPad Lineup with New iPad Air And iPad Mini; Prices Start Rs 34,900

It was expected that Apple would update the iPad line-up this month perhaps at the event which will also see the announcement regarding the much awaited video streaming service. But what we have just received is an update that is completely unexpected. The Cupertino based company has announced that it is adding a new 10.5-inch iPad Air to the line-up, and also refreshing the iPad Mini after many years. The iPad Mini prices start at Rs 34,900 while the iPad Air will be priced upwards of Rs 44,900.The iPad Air has a 10.5-inch display (2224x1668 resolution), reminiscent of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro which was discontinued eventually. The iPad Air is just 6.1mm thick, and Apple claims all-day battery life. The iPad Mini retains the 7.9-inch display (2048x1536 resolution), which is also the Retina Display. This weighs just 300 grams. Both screens have the True Tone feature, which alters the colour temperature of the display based on the ambient lighting, for more comfortable viewing. The iPad Air and the iPad Mini run the A12 Bionic chip, the same processor that also powers the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPad Air and the iPad Mini will support the first generation Apple Pencil.The pricing of the new iPad Air, which starts at Rs 44,900 (Wi-Fi) and Rs 55,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) slots it neatly between the 9.7-inch iPad and the iPad Pro series. However, the iPad Mini is now priced at Rs 34,900 (Cellular) and Rs 45,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular), which makes this more expensive than the 9.7-inch iPad. Could this mean that when the iPad gets updated next, it will be significantly more expensive than it actually is right now?Apple says that the new iPad Air and iPad Mini can now be ordered in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, UK, US as well as China (Wi-Fi models only), Macau (Wi-Fi models only) and Mexico with deliveries starting next week. Countries including Colombia, Greece, India, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand (Wi-Fi models only) and Turkey will get the iPads in the next round of launches soon after.