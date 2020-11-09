Apple Silicon Powered Mac Coming on Nov 10? Here's What to Expect at the 'One More Thing' Event

Cupertino-based giant Apple is all set to host its 'One More Thing' online event on November 10, where the company is likely to announce its Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers. The November 10 event will be third Apple event in the last three months, after the Apple Watch launch presentation in September and the iPhone 12 launch last month. The new Apple Silicon powered Mac computers come as part of Apple's move away from Intel CPUs for Mac computers.

Apple had first announced its plans to move to its own chips from Intel's processors at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this year. The company had back then said that the first Apple Silicon based Macs will be out before the end of 2020. It is also expected that Apple might bring back the 12-inch MacBook, which hasn't been refreshed since 2017 and was dropped from the MacBook lineup with the MacBook Air taking the title of the most affordable and smallest MacBook laptop in the range.

An AR-based promotional teaser from Apple also hinted at the company bringing out new MacBook laptops. Few users on Twitter posted a promotional video, where an AR-based Apple logo opens and closes like a MacBook laptop, with colourful lights illuminating the Apple logo as it comes up, mimicking a MacBook laptop's flap opening.

Apart from the Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers, it is also being reported that the November 10 event could also see the company take the wraps off of AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones and AirTags. The Apple AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones were also speculated to launch alongside the iPhone 12 series last month. The headphones are said to come with a similar feature to the AirPods Pro's ear detection. However, it might work differently on the AirPods Studio. Instead of ear detection, the AirPods Studio are said to come with a feature that will detect if you're wearing the headphones or they're resting on your neck. Based on this, the AirPods Studio will play or pause music.

The AirPods Studio might also come with another sensor that will detect left and right ears to automatically route the audio channels. This means that the AirPods Studio won't have dedicated left and right earcups. This feature is seen on few other high-end headphones. Like other high-end headphones, the AirPods Studio are likely to come with Active Noise Cancellation and a transparency mode that will allow ambient sound inside the headphone for users to stay aware of their surroundings.

Apple AirTags, on the other hand, will be Tile-like item trackers that are expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.