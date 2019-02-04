English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Siri Vice President Reportedly Steps Down After Seven Years of Service
Bill Stasior, the ex-Amazon executive is said to have dropped his designation, although an official statement from the company is pending.
Bill Stasior, the ex-Amazon executive is said to have dropped his designation, although an official statement from the company is pending.
Reports are in that the Vice President for Apple’s Siri Team has stepped down from his role. Bill Stasior, who had joined Apple back in 2012, was in charge of Siri as well as search. The ex-Amazon executive is said to have dropped his designation, although an official statement from the company is pending.
The report says that even though Stasior remains in the company, he will no longer be heading the voice assistant team. The information comes from five people associated with the matter. The move seems to be a part of an effort by Apple Senior Vice President of machine learning and artificial intelligence strategy, John Giannandrea, who wants to strengthen his control over the Siri team. The Senior VP is looking at changes based on long-term research rather than focusing on incremental updates to the platform.
Apple’s history with Siri hasn’t been very positive. The product was announced as a breakthrough in the world of artificial intelligence with the iPhone 4S, and became the company’s mainstream voice assistant in 2011. However, it was quickly overtaken by Google and Amazon, both of which offer voice assistants that are a notch ahead of Siri. While Siri is available on all Apple mobility products, it has been quite disappointing on its smart speaker HomePod. Whereas Google Assistant and Alexa have taken over the smart speaker market offering better functionality especially in when it comes to search.
