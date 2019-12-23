Apple Sold AirPods Worth $6 Billion This year, Could Double in 2020: Report

Apple's wearables are leading the tech market across the globe. The AirPods have been in demand with the business selling a mammoth $6 billion worth of the devices this year. According to a report by CNBC, noted analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein foresees the upward trend to continue. Sacconaghi says that Apple could sell up to 85 million AirPods in 2020. It will generate about $15 billion in revenue.

Sacconaghi added that if the sale of AirPods continues at the same rate in 2021, then AirPods would become "Apple’s third-largest business." He, however, cautioned that the successful run of the AirPods may be “short-lived”. Sacconaghi says that AirPods revenue growth may decelerate by 2021 or 2022.

"Given AirPods’ extraordinarily steep adoption curve and rapid saturation of the iPhone installed base, we see a dramatic deceleration in AirPods revenue growth by 2021 or 22, to single-digit growth rates or possibly lower," Sacconaghi was reported as saying. The AirPods are priced at Rs 14,900 in India and offers more than 24 hours of battery life with its charging case. The wireless earbuds have up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge. With just 15 minutes of charging, AirPods provides up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 2 hours of talk time. It comes with a wireless charging case or standard charging case. Recently Apple had also launched the AirPods Pro, a higher tier featuring active noise cancellation.

