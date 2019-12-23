Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Sold AirPods Worth $6 Billion This year, Could Double in 2020: Report

Noted analyst Toni Sacconaghi says that the successful run of the AirPods may be “short-lived" and we might see a dramatic deceleration in AirPods revenue growth by 2021 or 22.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple Sold AirPods Worth $6 Billion This year, Could Double in 2020: Report
Noted analyst Toni Sacconaghi says that the successful run of the AirPods may be “short-lived" and we might see a dramatic deceleration in AirPods revenue growth by 2021 or 22.

Apple's wearables are leading the tech market across the globe. The AirPods have been in demand with the business selling a mammoth $6 billion worth of the devices this year. According to a report by CNBC, noted analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein foresees the upward trend to continue. Sacconaghi says that Apple could sell up to 85 million AirPods in 2020. It will generate about $15 billion in revenue.

Sacconaghi added that if the sale of AirPods continues at the same rate in 2021, then AirPods would become "Apple’s third-largest business." He, however, cautioned that the successful run of the AirPods may be “short-lived”. Sacconaghi says that AirPods revenue growth may decelerate by 2021 or 2022.

"Given AirPods’ extraordinarily steep adoption curve and rapid saturation of the iPhone installed base, we see a dramatic deceleration in AirPods revenue growth by 2021 or 22, to single-digit growth rates or possibly lower," Sacconaghi was reported as saying. The AirPods are priced at Rs 14,900 in India and offers more than 24 hours of battery life with its charging case. The wireless earbuds have up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge. With just 15 minutes of charging, AirPods provides up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 2 hours of talk time. It comes with a wireless charging case or standard charging case. Recently Apple had also launched the AirPods Pro, a higher tier featuring active noise cancellation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram