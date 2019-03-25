English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News+ is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update

News18.com | March 25, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
Apple News+ is an evolution of the Apple News service. While it will continue to curate news from online sources around the world, with intelligence personalisation based on individual reading preferences, there is now the added dimension of magazines that you can read on News+ app. There will be 300 magazines across multiple genres. This was to be expected, considering Apple had acquired a magazine subscription app called Texture more than a year ago.

When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.
Read More
Mar 25, 2019 10:51 pm (IST)

Apple News+ is about more than magazines. It'll also include The Skimm, TechCrunch, LA Times, and NY Mag's Vulture.  

Mar 25, 2019 10:47 pm (IST)

Cook handing the stage off to Roger Rosner, VP of applications at Apple. "Apple News Plus will bring you over 300 magazines across all sorts of topics," Rosner says, 

Mar 25, 2019 10:42 pm (IST)

Apple News+ is going to be a 'premium' service to offer the 'best of journalism' 

Mar 25, 2019 10:42 pm (IST)

Cook says Apple News is the No. 1 News App. "Our editors pick the top stories every day," he says.  

Mar 25, 2019 10:41 pm (IST)

Apple News is the first service that will be getting a new update
Apple News is getting combined with Magazines

Mar 25, 2019 10:36 pm (IST)

The event is a go, with Apple running a unique retro-movie style intro. Tim Cook has taken the stage to give the intro keynote

Mar 25, 2019 10:26 pm (IST)

As we wait for the event to begin, Apple is rocking some tunes from Apple Radio...

Mar 25, 2019 10:18 pm (IST)

Apple will likely introduce a subscription-based news and magazines service. The service is said to give  Apple news users unlimited access to content from paywalled sites like The Wall Street Journal.  

Mar 25, 2019 10:11 pm (IST)

The video service may include subscriptions from Viacom Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's Starz and CBS Corp, and Apple's original content. 
 

 
Mar 25, 2019 10:07 pm (IST)

The California-based phone major is all set to give Netflix and Amazon Prime a run for their money by launching its own service by April. 
 

 
Mar 25, 2019 9:57 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News+ is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update
Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News Plus is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update

What is expected at the keynote today is the announcement of the much awaited video streaming service from Apple. Will it be a rival for Netflix or Amazon Video, or will this be an effective aggregator of multiple streaming service subscriptions, with Apple’s own Original content added on for good measure? Will we also see a news subscription service, or a game streaming app too?

Just last week, Apple got all the hardware updates and refreshes out of the way. The iPad Mini, the new iPad Air, the updates to the iMac line-up as well as the second generation AirPods, all done and dusted.

  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    DC vs MI
    213/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SA vs SL
    198/2
    20.0 overs
    		 137/10
    15.4 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    284/7
    50.0 overs
    		 285/2
    47.5 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KKR
    181/3
    20.0 overs
    		 183/4
    19.4 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier
    VAN vs PNG
    56/8
    13.0 overs
    		 60/0
    3.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram