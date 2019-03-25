Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News+ is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update





When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.

Apple News+ is an evolution of the Apple News service. While it will continue to curate news from online sources around the world, with intelligence personalisation based on individual reading preferences, there is now the added dimension of magazines that you can read on News+ app. There will be 300 magazines across multiple genres. This was to be expected, considering Apple had acquired a magazine subscription app called Texture more than a year ago. Mar 25, 2019 10:51 pm (IST) Apple News+ is about more than magazines. It'll also include The Skimm, TechCrunch, LA Times, and NY Mag's Vulture. Mar 25, 2019 10:47 pm (IST) Cook handing the stage off to Roger Rosner, VP of applications at Apple. "Apple News Plus will bring you over 300 magazines across all sorts of topics," Rosner says, Mar 25, 2019 10:42 pm (IST) Apple News+ is going to be a 'premium' service to offer the 'best of journalism' Mar 25, 2019 10:42 pm (IST) Cook says Apple News is the No. 1 News App. "Our editors pick the top stories every day," he says. Mar 25, 2019 10:41 pm (IST) Apple News is the first service that will be getting a new update

Apple News is getting combined with Magazines Mar 25, 2019 10:36 pm (IST) The event is a go, with Apple running a unique retro-movie style intro. Tim Cook has taken the stage to give the intro keynote Mar 25, 2019 10:26 pm (IST) As we wait for the event to begin, Apple is rocking some tunes from Apple Radio... Mar 25, 2019 10:18 pm (IST) Apple will likely introduce a subscription-based news and magazines service. The service is said to give Apple news users unlimited access to content from paywalled sites like The Wall Street Journal. Mar 25, 2019 10:11 pm (IST) The video service may include subscriptions from Viacom Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's Starz and CBS Corp, and Apple's original content.

Mar 25, 2019 10:07 pm (IST) The California-based phone major is all set to give Netflix and Amazon Prime a run for their money by launching its own service by April.

Mar 25, 2019 9:57 pm (IST) We are expecting a new video streaming service along with a news subscription and possibly a gaming service at the event. #AppleEvent @Apple https://t.co/PMPYlFb1rp — News18 Tech (@News18Tech) March 25, 2019 Mar 25, 2019 9:27 pm (IST) According to various reports, we will witness a new video streaming service from Apple today.@Apple #AppleEventhttps://t.co/wCJx103At4 — News18 Tech (@News18Tech) March 25, 2019 Mar 25, 2019 9:04 pm (IST) Excited for a big day ahead! pic.twitter.com/0N25nLC0Tw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2019

Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News Plus is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update



What is expected at the keynote today is the announcement of the much awaited video streaming service from Apple. Will it be a rival for Netflix or Amazon Video, or will this be an effective aggregator of multiple streaming service subscriptions, with Apple’s own Original content added on for good measure? Will we also see a news subscription service, or a game streaming app too?



Just last week, Apple got all the hardware updates and refreshes out of the way. The iPad Mini, the new iPad Air, the updates to the iMac line-up as well as the second generation AirPods, all done and dusted.



