Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News+ is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple News+ is an evolution of the Apple News service. While it will continue to curate news from online sources around the world, with intelligence personalisation based on individual reading preferences, there is now the added dimension of magazines that you can read on News+ app. There will be 300 magazines across multiple genres. This was to be expected, considering Apple had acquired a magazine subscription app called Texture more than a year ago.
When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.
When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.
Read More
We are expecting a new video streaming service along with a news subscription and possibly a gaming service at the event. #AppleEvent @Apple https://t.co/PMPYlFb1rp— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) March 25, 2019
According to various reports, we will witness a new video streaming service from Apple today.@Apple #AppleEventhttps://t.co/wCJx103At4— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) March 25, 2019
Excited for a big day ahead! pic.twitter.com/0N25nLC0Tw— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2019
Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple News Plus is The First Service That Will be Getting a New Update
What is expected at the keynote today is the announcement of the much awaited video streaming service from Apple. Will it be a rival for Netflix or Amazon Video, or will this be an effective aggregator of multiple streaming service subscriptions, with Apple’s own Original content added on for good measure? Will we also see a news subscription service, or a game streaming app too?
Just last week, Apple got all the hardware updates and refreshes out of the way. The iPad Mini, the new iPad Air, the updates to the iMac line-up as well as the second generation AirPods, all done and dusted.
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 181/320.0 overs 183/419.4 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier VAN vs PNG 56/813.0 overs 60/03.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets