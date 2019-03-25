English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Platform Expected

News18.com | March 25, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.

What is expected at the keynote today is the announcement of the much awaited video streaming service from Apple. Will it be a rival for Netflix or Amazon Video, or will this be an effective aggregator of multiple streaming service subscriptions, with Apple’s own Original content added on for good measure? Will we also see a news subscription service, or a game streaming app too?
Read More
Mar 25, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Platform Expected
Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Platform Expected

Just last week, Apple got all the hardware updates and refreshes out of the way. The iPad Mini, the new iPad Air, the updates to the iMac line-up as well as the second generation AirPods, all done and dusted.

  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    DC vs MI
    213/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SA vs SL
    198/2
    20.0 overs
    		 137/10
    15.4 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    284/7
    50.0 overs
    		 285/2
    47.5 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KKR
    181/3
    20.0 overs
    		 183/4
    19.4 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier
    VAN vs PNG
    56/8
    13.0 overs
    		 60/0
    3.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram