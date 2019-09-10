Apple Special Event: Here’s How to Watch the iPhone 11 Launch Event Live Stream

It’s a big day for the tech industry as Apple is hosting its ‘Special Event’ where it will be announcing its new range of hardware products for its consumers. We are expecting the company to unveil an update for the iPads, Apple Watch and even the MacBook. Of course, the biggest attraction is going to be the new iPhone 11 range, which again will see three new models. Thanks to the numerous leaks and speculations, we know that Apple will be adding an extra camera to the high-end models while the most affordable option will have a dual camera.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10.30PM IST and we will be bringing all the details live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company’s headquarters in California. Do follow News18 Tech as we will be on-ground at the event to bring you minute-by-minute updates via our live blog.

Traditionally, Apple used to live stream its events only on its own platforms, but a couple of years back it enabled users of Microsoft Edge browser to watch the event live. It was also enabled on Twitter and for this year’s event, the company is finally going to live stream the event on the biggest video platform, YouTube.

Yup, you will be able to watch the iPhone unveiling on YouTube by heading over to Apple’s official channel. We have also embedded the live stream right here:

Additionally, you can watch the Livestream on the company's website using Safari browser on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch model or a Mac-based PC. Even Apple TV users will have access to watch the event and as mentioned above, Windows users can watch the Apple event live stream on Edge browser.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.