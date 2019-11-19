Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Special Event Scheduled For December 2 to Honour Favourite Apps and Games of 2019

It is not yet clear whether this event will be live-streamed or not since there has been no update on Apple's official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Apple Special Event Scheduled For December 2 to Honour Favourite Apps and Games of 2019
The apple event invite (Image: Twitter/ Lance Ulanoff)

Apple took to Twitter to announce that it will hold a special event on December 2 in New York City where the iPhone maker will honour their favourite apps and games of 2019. It is, however, not clear from Apple’s Twitter post whether the company will make any announcement or will felicitate developers of the apps and games.

The tagline of the invitation by Apple reads, "Loved by millions. Created by the best." It further mentioned, “Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019.” The Tweet posted by Lifewire Tech's Lance Ulanoff features a golden-coloured App Store logo. According to a report by CNBC, the Apple special event will be held at PM ET (2.30AM IST).

Most of the events by Apple are usually live-streamed, however, it is still not known whether the company would stream the December 2 Apple special event live. Apart from the tweet, there is no update regarding the Apple special event on December 2 on the company's website. Apple usually organises Apple Design Awards to felicitate the best-looking apps but the upcoming event seems to be something happening for the first time.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

