Apple Special Event Scheduled For December 2 to Honour Favourite Apps and Games of 2019
It is not yet clear whether this event will be live-streamed or not since there has been no update on Apple's official website.
The apple event invite (Image: Twitter/ Lance Ulanoff)
Apple took to Twitter to announce that it will hold a special event on December 2 in New York City where the iPhone maker will honour their favourite apps and games of 2019. It is, however, not clear from Apple’s Twitter post whether the company will make any announcement or will felicitate developers of the apps and games.
The tagline of the invitation by Apple reads, "Loved by millions. Created by the best." It further mentioned, “Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019.” The Tweet posted by Lifewire Tech's Lance Ulanoff features a golden-coloured App Store logo. According to a report by CNBC, the Apple special event will be held at PM ET (2.30AM IST).
This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC
— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019
Most of the events by Apple are usually live-streamed, however, it is still not known whether the company would stream the December 2 Apple special event live. Apart from the tweet, there is no update regarding the Apple special event on December 2 on the company's website. Apple usually organises Apple Design Awards to felicitate the best-looking apps but the upcoming event seems to be something happening for the first time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tweet on Rap by Kollywood Star Suriya Sends Fans in Frenzy
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With HD STBs: Everything You Need to Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Confesses His Love for Rashami Desai, Says Want to go Back and Propose Her
- 'For Religious Purposes Only': Cow Dung Cakes Sold in US Store Fuel Desi Twitter's Imagination
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey