English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Spending $500 Million Over Arcade Gaming Service
The iPhone-maker announced its first-ever game subscription service called Apple Arcade in March that would feature over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from renowned creators like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong and Will Wright.
Apple Spending $500 Million Over Arcade Gaming Service
Loading...
Apple is reportedly spending over $500 million to build its own stable of "Arcade" gaming service. The iPhone-maker announced its first-ever game subscription service called Apple Arcade in March that would feature over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from renowned creators like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong and Will Wright.
"Apple is spending 'hundreds of millions' of dollars, 'likely' over $500 million in total, to secure games for the subscription offering. "It's reportedly spending 'several' million dollars per game, and is offering perks if developers grant temporary exclusives that keep titles off Android or even console subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass," the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Apple Arcade would launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries from a new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS and tvOS, the company had announced. With the simplicity of a single subscription, Apple Arcade will bring games to the App Store's more than one billion gaming customers.
The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and dozens more.
"Apple is spending 'hundreds of millions' of dollars, 'likely' over $500 million in total, to secure games for the subscription offering. "It's reportedly spending 'several' million dollars per game, and is offering perks if developers grant temporary exclusives that keep titles off Android or even console subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass," the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Apple Arcade would launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries from a new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS and tvOS, the company had announced. With the simplicity of a single subscription, Apple Arcade will bring games to the App Store's more than one billion gaming customers.
The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and dozens more.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
- Pankaj Tripathi: Through My Performances, I Try to Say Something Important Without Being Preachy
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- Two Days After Being Legally Single, Angelina Jolie Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name
- #DontSpoilTheEndgame: Thanos Still Demands Your Silence, Russo Brothers' Plea to Avengers Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results