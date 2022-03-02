Apple Spring 2022 Event: New 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air And More We Expect To See

We are into March 2022 already, and that means it is time for new Apple products. The company has consistently had a March event over the past few years. And latest reports suggest another one is just around the corner. Considering Apple prefers an early-month launch on a Tuesday, our guess is the event could happen on March 8 which is less than a week away.

So, it is understandable that the excitement is palpable among the consumers, and fanboys, who want to see what Apple is bringing this year. Reports seem to hint that a new iPhone SE model, new iPad Air and even a Mac product is expected. The event is likely to take place virtually since the company might have planned it during the peak phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is everything we expect from the event, and possibly the ‘one more thing’ that Apple has mastered over the years.

New Affordable 5G iPhone

Do you know what is better than iPhone? An affordable iPhone. And the clamour for this product has been around for years. Apple is likely to introduce another device as part of the SE series at this month’s event. Reports have talked about a new design for the upcoming iPhone SE model, and we are hoping Apple does refresh its look. Apple could use the new 5G-enabled chipset to make things exciting. So, it is possible the company could give up on changing the design, and go for the plain jane looks of the iPhone SE 2020 for this year’s model as well.

Having said that, the device is likely to cost under $300 (Rs 21,200 approx) in the market. And we don’t expect that price tag to be viable for markets like India, where the company has to pay high taxes and duties to ship the phones.

New iPad Air

iPad Air as a product made its debut in 2020, the term ‘Air’ picked up from the MacBook lineup. The device is lighter than usual, carries slim bezels and supports a physical Touch ID built into the power button on the side. The 2022 version of this iPad is unlikely to look different. But Apple is expected to bring 5G connectivity to the device, which means using the A15 Bionic chip on board.

New Macs Incoming?

It’s not a certainty for now, but reports have mentioned that Apple’s ‘one more thing’ for the event could be a new Mac device. Apple could introduce it with the M-series chip. We still don’t know much about this one, but a Mac Mini is what most people are guessing Apple to showcase.

The event invite should be on its way this week, and we’ll keep you posted on that. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for the latest updates on Apple and other stories.

