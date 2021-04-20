Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021: How to Watch Live Tonight, Expected Launches

Apple will today hold its first event for 2021, named the “Spring Loaded" event where the company is expected to announce several new products including the new iPad Pro, iMac, and more. The Apple Spring Loaded event will be a virtual presentation, which will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The Apple event will begin at 10:30AM IST (10AM PDT) and will be livestreamed through multiple channels. Viewers can watch the Apple event on the Apple website through their iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Smartphone, or any other device that has a web browser. The event will also be streamed live on Apple’s dedicated YouTube channel (readers can also watch the “Spring Loaded" event live in the video embed after the second para of this article).

Apple is expected to launch several products during today’s event, including the new iPad Pro series, the rumoured re-designed iMac, and more. Reports have suggested that Apple may launch the third-generation Apple Pencil and the AirPods 3 during the “Spring Loaded" event tonight. The most heavily rumoured product to debut on Tuesday is the new Apple iPad Pro series. The next generation of iPad Pro has been rumoured to arrive in H1 2021 since last year, with many reports suggesting the Apple will bring the first mini-LED display iPad Pro model this year. Reports have suggested that at least one iPad Pro model, presumably the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, will come with the mini-LED display. Most recently, a report in Bloomberg citing anonymous sources said that Apple may launch two iPad models later this month. This was in-line with known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s earlier prediction of the company launching its mini-LED display in H1 2021. A mini-LED display uses thousands of individually-lit LEDs to light up the display. The technology is said to offer many of the benefits offered by OLED display but without some of the drawbacks of OLED.

Alongside the iPad Pro, the third-generation Apple Pencil was also recently reported to be in the works. While the rumours of the Apple Pencil haven’t been as prominent as the Apple iPad Pro, it would make sense for Apple to launch the new pencil with the new iPad. A tipster had recently said that Apple may launch the Apple Pencil 3 with the new iPad Pro, if it launches the latter on April 20. Earlier, a leak had suggested that the new Apple Pencil will come with a glossy finish along with a detachable nib.

Another product that is being speculated to launch on April 20 is the new and redesigned Apple iMac. A recent leak from known tipster L0vetodream hints that Apple may announce the new iMac models during the April 20 event. The tipster even posted an image of Apple’s April 20 invite artwork alongside an image of the colourful G3 iMac lineup with in all its colours, indicating that Apple may launch the new iMac on April 20. Apple is currently in the middle of transitioning its Mac lineup to Apple Silicon, and the iMac is believed to be the next Apple computer to feature the company’s in-house silicon chipset. Apart from the inclusion of the Apple silicon chip and the multiple colour options, this year’s iMac models will also come with a major redesign, which will be similar to the Pro Display XDR monitor from the company. Bloomberg had, earlier this year, reported that this will be “one of the biggest design update to the iMac.” This year’s Apple iMac models are also said to come with bigger displays than the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes. L0vetodream had himself said earlier that the next “‌iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.”

