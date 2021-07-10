Apple’s marketing vice president Bob Borchers has given out quite a trivial fact about the Apple M1 processor. Borchers, in an interview, said that the team initially suspected a bug in macOS when the battery results came in for the first time of the Apple M1 Mac. The Apple executive said that the staff did not believe that the battery was so good initially. “When we saw that first system and then you sat there and played with it for a few hours and the battery didn’t move, we thought ‘Oh man, that’s a bug, the battery indicator is broken’," Borchers told Tom’s Guide in an interview. “Then, Tim [Milet]’s laughing in the background, ‘Nope, that’s the way it’s supposed to be,’ he continued, and it was pretty phenomenal," the Apple executive said.

Tim Millet is Apple’s vice president of platform architecture. In the same interview, Millet explained why the dramatic perfoamcne improvement was essential. He said that the idea behind making the chip was that “if somebody else could build a chip that was actually going to deliver better performance inside that enclosure, what’s the point? Why would we switch?" During the same interview, the Apple executives also talked about Apple’s plans for PC gaming. Milet told Tom’s Guide that PC gaming is a natural place for the company to be looking at. He said that PC gaming would require working closely with Apple’s Metal team and Developer team. He further said that Apple “loves the challenge."

Apple’s M-series of Silicon chips marks the company’s move away from relying on chipmaker Intel for the processor of its Mac computers. Currently, the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 2021 iMac, and the Apple iPad are the devices that come with Apple’s M1 chipset. The company is rumoured to bring the more powerful M1X chipset with the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops, while the M2 chip is hinted to be debuted with the 2022 MacBook Air.

