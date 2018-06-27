English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Starts Building iPhone 6s in India to Avoid Customs Duty: Report

Apple has started the commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India since last week at the Bengaluru facility of Wistron.

Updated:June 27, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
Apple last year started the production of the iPhone SE in India, making it the first 'Made-in-India' smartphone and now the company is all set to add another iPhone to the list. According to a recent report, Apple has started the commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India since last week at the Bengaluru facility of Wistron. Wistron is a Taiwanese contract manufacturer like the popular phone maker Foxconn of China and has set up a couple of dedicated assembly lines for iPhone 6s.

With domestically produced devices, Apple will be able to gain some lost ground with the launch of the locally made phones in the 6 series iPhones segment. However, the production hasn’t started at full swing, which means that Apple is still importing a considerable amount of iPhone 6s units from its international manufacturing facilities. The iPhone 6s is estimated to contribute approximately a third of Apple’s total iPhone sales in India.

Manufacturing the iPhone 6s in India will help Apple save significantly on import duties. Apple recently increased prices of its iPhones due to a hike in customs duty. The government increased the duty from 10 percent to 15 percent in December last year and then to 20 percent in February.

